Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. 2,239,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.