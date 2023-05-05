Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,100 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,768,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,187,000 after purchasing an additional 137,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.03. 481,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

