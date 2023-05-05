Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 458 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.75). 7,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 2,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($5.90).

Jersey Electricity Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,703.70 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 476.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 496.81.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Elisabeth Iceton purchased 2,500 shares of Jersey Electricity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($15,304.85). 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

