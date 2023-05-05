JMP Securities Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $54.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $5,006,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

