John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 284.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,660 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,208 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,082,056 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 288,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Trading Up 3.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

HAL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 3,056,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

