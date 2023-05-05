John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

