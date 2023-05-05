John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,415,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 75,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,110,000.

BATS:EEMV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.95. 394,296 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

