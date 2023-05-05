John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. 1,965,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. The firm has a market cap of $302.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.