John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,858 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 3,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $667.59 million, a P/E ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.80. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 179.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.