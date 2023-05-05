John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,177 shares during the period. New Jersey Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 92,320 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NJR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

