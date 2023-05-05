John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in VMware by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $124.09. The stock had a trading volume of 209,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

