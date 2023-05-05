John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.38.

REGN traded up $10.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $764.68. 210,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $756.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.