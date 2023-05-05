John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 156,335 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,335 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. 867,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

