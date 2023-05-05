John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.09.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

