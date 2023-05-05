John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,683 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 2.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.47. 472,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

