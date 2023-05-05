John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Up 0.7%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 31.29% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.