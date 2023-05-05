Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-1.03 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 6.3 %

JCI traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. 3,892,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,726,000 after purchasing an additional 842,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,964,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 525,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

