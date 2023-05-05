Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 74,533 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

