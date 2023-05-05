Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $10.97 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $12,277.87 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05668527 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,809.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

