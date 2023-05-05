JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,884,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,490,000 after acquiring an additional 108,397 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,154 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,404. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.