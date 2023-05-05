Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-$9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$935.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.48 million. Kadant also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Up 2.1 %

KAI traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,748. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.08 and a 200-day moving average of $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $221.27.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.