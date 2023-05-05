KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. KAR Auction Services updated its FY23 guidance to $0.37-$0.47 EPS.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

KAR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,287,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

