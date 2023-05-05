KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 139,327 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,327 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

