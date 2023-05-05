Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.34 EPS.
Kellogg Price Performance
K stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. 2,698,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 84.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
