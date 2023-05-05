Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

K stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.87. 1,087,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

