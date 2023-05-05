Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:K traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.31. 1,467,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,666. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

