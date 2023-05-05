Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
Kemper Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:KMPR opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.90. Kemper has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
