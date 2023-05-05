Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$160.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 87,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,212. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Key Tronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

