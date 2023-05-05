KILT Protocol (KILT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $59,060,003,962,317.70 Billion

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59,060,003,962,317.70 billion and approximately $449,712.60 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KILT Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KILT Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KILT Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.