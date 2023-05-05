Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 141.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 167.0%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at $851,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 146,945 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.