Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

