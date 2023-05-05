kneat.com (KSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect kneat.com to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.93 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.

kneat.com Price Performance

Shares of KSI stock opened at C$2.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$195.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.11. kneat.com has a one year low of C$2.31 and a one year high of C$3.40.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

