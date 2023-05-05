Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. 581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15.

Koç Holding A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.3617 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Koç Holding A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.95%.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment focuses on refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas, and other industries. The Automotive segment covers the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, and defense sectors.

