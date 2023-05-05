Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Koppers Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Koppers has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $651.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Koppers by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Koppers by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Koppers by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Recommended Stories

