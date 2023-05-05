KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Up 0.1%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 1,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 148.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 164.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 79.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

