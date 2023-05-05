KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.65 and last traded at $31.80. 11,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 58,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

About KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

