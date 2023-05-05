Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. 444,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,411. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $70,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

