KuCoin Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $748.18 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $7.72 or 0.00026235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $748.18 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,474,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,974,735 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

