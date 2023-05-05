Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

KLIC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,592,000 after buying an additional 110,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,180,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,911,000 after buying an additional 141,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,375,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

