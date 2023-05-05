Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s previous close.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,169. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 588,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

