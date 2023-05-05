LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $5.40

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.68. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at $264,041,836.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $49,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

