Lake Street Capital Raises Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target to $40.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Perion Network Trading Down 5.1 %

Perion Network stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.07 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 21.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 8.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 303,869 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 708,261 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 21.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,606,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,604,000 after purchasing an additional 289,154 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

