Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 632,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,230,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

