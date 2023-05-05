Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.7 %

LANC stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.84. 103,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,229. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.82.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

