Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.7 %
LANC stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.84. 103,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,229. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.82.
Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
About Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lancaster Colony (LANC)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.