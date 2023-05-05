Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Raised to $130.00 at JMP Securities

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 279.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

