Laqira Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.69 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $15.69 million and $58,904.69 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

