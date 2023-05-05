Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 946 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76.

On Thursday, February 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

