Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $142.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,515. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

