Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $56.58 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 2.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $56,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. 339,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

