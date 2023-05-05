Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $92.61 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 3.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.25% of Parker-Hannifin worth $92,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.18. The company had a trading volume of 296,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,944. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.20 and a 200 day moving average of $314.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

